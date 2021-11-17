Short Interest in Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 354.7%

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 354.7% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VCISY stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

