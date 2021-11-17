Short Interest in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Declines By 47.9%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the October 14th total of 17,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:ZH traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 9,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,914. Zhihu has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,649,000. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.