SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0312

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $608,691.28 and approximately $537.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,904.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.43 or 0.07123740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.95 or 0.00368836 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.38 or 0.00977187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $236.75 or 0.00395221 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00267360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005258 BTC.

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,533,417 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

