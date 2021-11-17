Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.89 ($65.76).

ETR SHL traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €60.40 ($71.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,182 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.21.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

