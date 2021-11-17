Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.89 ($65.76).

ETR SHL traded up €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €60.40 ($71.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,182 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €62.22 ($73.20). The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.21.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

