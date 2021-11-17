Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:SMT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.98. 14,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,206. The firm has a market cap of C$323.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC cut Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

