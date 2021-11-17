Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
SGFY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91. Signify Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
