Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91. Signify Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.