Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of Silgan worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

SLGN opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

