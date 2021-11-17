Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Short Interest Update

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the October 14th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,170. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
