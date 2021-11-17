Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

OMIC opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth $72,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

