Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 32,430 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

