Sio Gene Therapies’ (SIOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

