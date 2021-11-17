Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SIXGF stock opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

