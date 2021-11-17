Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 928.5% in October

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 928.5% from the October 14th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 72.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.