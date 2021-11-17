Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZZZ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$39.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$23.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.