Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smart Sand posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

