SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.56 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

