Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SMAR stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

