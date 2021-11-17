SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SMCAY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.86. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

