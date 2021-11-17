Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider Tony Grace Sells 110,585 Shares

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($54,902.40).

Shares of SNWS stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Smiths News plc has a 12 month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.13 million and a P/E ratio of 3.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Smiths News

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

