Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDXAY. HSBC downgraded shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

SDXAY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,577. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

