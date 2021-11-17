SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.84). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

SOFI stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 1,119,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $16,970,301.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $250,986 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,987,000. Finally, GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $178,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.