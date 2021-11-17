Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the October 14th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 170.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

