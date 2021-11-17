Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.