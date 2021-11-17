Somerset Trust Co Buys Shares of 9,131 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

