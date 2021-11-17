Somerset Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $339.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $340.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.44 and a 200 day moving average of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

