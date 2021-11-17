Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down to $51.42

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.42, but opened at $49.43. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $47.74, with a volume of 7,231 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.