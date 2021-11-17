South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,176. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

