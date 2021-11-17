South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,176. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.
South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
