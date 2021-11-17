Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on LUV. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

