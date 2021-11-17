Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 148,723 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $13,608,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

