SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $907.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

In other SpartanNash news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SpartanNash stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

