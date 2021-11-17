SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Up 0.7%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 970,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,890,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLB. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 407,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,012,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 370,164 shares in the last quarter.

