SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 143,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.51. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,128. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $84.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

