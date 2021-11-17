SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY opened at $127.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.