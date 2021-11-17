SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.67

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.67 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 9884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,007,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,232,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,113,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,531,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,310,000 after buying an additional 702,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,657,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,711,000 after buying an additional 450,487 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

