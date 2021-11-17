Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

SPB opened at $104.13 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

