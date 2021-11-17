Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $24.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 2,183 shares changing hands.
SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21.
About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
