Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $21.65

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.65, but opened at $24.00. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 2,183 shares changing hands.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,692,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

