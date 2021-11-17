Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.85.

SQ traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.85. 5,173,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.64. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a one year low of $182.27 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 33.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $72,655,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Square by 8.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

