Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

GBT stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.71. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

