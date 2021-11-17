Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Unifi worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unifi by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE UFI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.