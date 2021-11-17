Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $455,000 in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,835 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Communities by 149.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

