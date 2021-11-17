Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biodesix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Biodesix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biodesix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $180.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($31.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSX. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John Patience purchased 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

