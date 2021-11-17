Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.17. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.