Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the second quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Canaan by 322.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.86 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

