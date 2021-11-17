Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $223,757.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

