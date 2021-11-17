Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Financial Review

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

37.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Squarespace and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 3 14 0 2.82 Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62

Squarespace currently has a consensus target price of $62.53, indicating a potential upside of 33.48%. Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $297.53, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Squarespace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Squarespace and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $621.15 million 10.26 $30.59 million N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 30.35 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -51.03

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software.

Summary

Squarespace beats Coupa Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

