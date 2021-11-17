Srikant M. Datar Sells 1,000 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SYK opened at $262.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.82. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 290.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Stryker by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Stryker by 63.9% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

