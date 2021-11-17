Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global decreased their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

