Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

