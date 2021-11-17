Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. Sells 9,278 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SXI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.16. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,570. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $121.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Standex International by 128.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 359.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 724.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.