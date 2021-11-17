Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

